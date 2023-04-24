Montgomery County Sheriff need your help to find hit-and-run driver, 18-year-old girl in critical condition

Montgomery County Sheriffs are looking for the driver who hit a teen girl and fled the scene.

On April 6 around 10:30 p.m., I’Sice Thomas said goodbye to her friend and walked home. She entered the crosswalk at North Main and St. Clara Avenue.

"Someone ran a red light and struck her," her mother, Senequa Gladden, said.

I'Sice Thomas was scheduled to graduate from Gem City Prep on June 2, 2023. She planned to take a gap year after which she wanted to study journalism at a university in Florida, according to her mother, Senequa Gladden.

When I’Sice didn’t respond to her mothers texts, Gladden went to the police and reported her missing.

"She didn’t have her ID on her. We were actually waiting for her ID in the mail because she’d just turned 18," explained Gladden.

Meanwhile, paramedics rushed I’Sice downtown to Miami Valley Hospital — where she laid in ICU as a Jane Doe for three days.

"I filed a police report, called the jails, went to friends houses and called the hospitals Friday, Saturday and Sunday and them telling me that she wasn’t here was devastating because she had been here the entire time," Gladden's voice cracked as she recalls those frightening three days.

Doctors are treating I'Sice for severe brain injury. She's also suffered a stroke that's affected the right side of her body.

Gladden says her daughter was excited about graduating Gem City Prep to start a new chapter in her life. "She’s smart, she’s beautiful, she was set to graduate high school June 2, her magnet was creative writing-she wants to be a journalist.

Senequa Gladden (r) with daughter, I'Sice Thomas (l). Gladden and her family urge you to call Sgt. Scott Prater at 937- 225 - 4217 with any information surrounding the April 6th hit-n-run. It happened at N. Main Street and St. Clara Avenue.

She had a lot of plans, she was a hard worker, a straight 'A' student and a very good person,"

Investigators say the car involved may be a dark-colored sedan with damage to the front end, hood or windshield. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Sgt. Scott Prater at (937)–225–4217.