Local and Statewide News

City of Beavercreek: 'Growing city needs more police officers.'

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
City of Beavercreek police car.
City of Beavercreek Police Department Facebook
Beavercreek residents get another chance to boost police force with May primary. Proposed property tax increase could generate $3 million annually, enabling the hiring of five new officers and maintaining equipment.

The City of Beavercreek wants to increase its police force and the May Primary gives residents another chance to decide if they want to make that happen.

Beavercreek has about fifty police officers for the city of nearly 47,000 residents, plus hundreds of businesses. Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone says it’s been nine years since the department last got a boost in funding. “In order to continue the level of service that we have, we need additional funds,” Stone said.

The city’s 1.8 mill property tax increase is on the May 2 ballot. If passed, it would generate about $3 million dollars a year. That would enable the city to hire five new police officers, purchase their gear and maintain other equipment. In addition to the city’s residents, Mayor Stone said officers put in overtime to assist the estimated 23-thousand people who work in the city.

“Seventy-five percent of our calls for police are from people who don’t even live in Beavercreek,” explains Stone. “As we grow with retail and defense officers or whatever type of business growth we do–that increases the workload for the police.”

Last November, residents rejected a proposed police levy. If this levy passes–beginning next year — the owner of a $100,000 house would pay an additional $63 per year, according to the Greene County Auditor’s office.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley