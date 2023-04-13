Welcome Dayton to hold Hispanic resource event at downtown library

The city’s Welcome Dayton initiative is hosting a Hispanic communities resource event this weekend. The event comes as more Central American immigrants have settled in the city recently and look for jobs and resources.

Part of the mission of the city’s Welcome Dayton initiative is to connect new immigrants to both public and private services across the city.

Jeannette Horwitz, Welcome Dayton’s coordinator, said recently there’s been more immigrants from Ecuador, Guatemala and Honduras, Venezuela and Colombia.

“A lot of them recently or in the past couple of months. And most people who come here to Dayton come because they have connections here already,” Horwitz said. “But jobs are, you know, a challenge. And then housing resources can also be a challenge.”

The event consist of over 15 government and nonprofit agencies. Among them are legal, financial and health services as well as English class resources.

The city is also encouraging Dayton residents to come and connect with new immigrants.

The event will be at the downtown Dayton Metro Library this Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

