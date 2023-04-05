© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Greene County Public Health installs free naloxone kiosks

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
Greene County Public Health is installing 12 kiosks with free naloxone — the overdose reversal medicine.

The kiosks have 24 boxes, each with two nasal sprays. Each kiosk has QR codes for a training video and for an app called the Brave App, which users can download and connect with someone who will assist them by calling EMS or 911 on their behalf during drug use.

According to the CDC, Ohio ranks in the top ten of the highest rate overdose deaths in the country — almost 50%.

Melodie Kingsley, from the harm reduction team, said these kiosks will help combat stigma to getting help.

We want to get naloxone out to the public barrier free and make it accessible so that there's no red tape, and no cost,” Kingsley said. “People may not feel like they're treated fairly if they ask for naloxone or they may feel that there's judgment associated with it.

Money from the Ohio Department of Health paid for the kiosks and Greene County health officials said they hope to get funding to expand the program.

“One of our goals is to get Naloxone out to everyone that needs it, so the goal is to put it in different locations,” Kingsley said.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter, non-prescription sale.

Local and Statewide News HealthPublic SafetyGreene CountyNarcanGreene County Public Health
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
