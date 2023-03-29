Update: Missing missing 9-year-old, Messiah Love, found safe

The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 9-year-old, Messiah Love.

According to authorities, Love's last known address is 126 Xenia Avenue but he no longer lives there. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677).

In case of sighting or immediate help, please call 911.

Police have not released any further details about the case.