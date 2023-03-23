Opponents of proposed mining operation near Enon hold annual meeting over environmental concerns

A group opposed to a proposed mining operation near Enon held their annual meeting last night. More than fifty people packed into a school cafeteria for an update on the status of the mine and a presentation from the Miami Conservancy District about the region’s water resources.

Citizens Against Mining, Mad River Township has advocated against the deep limestone quarry since 2017 . The group members are concerned about air, noise and water pollution from the site. They've filed lawsuits , named tributaries , met with state officials, and organized public meetings.

Kathleen Mathews, a CAM board member, gave a presentation titled “The Quarry Quarrel: 2017-2023” at the annual meeting.

"Things haven't changed a whole lot except one thing I can say. They haven't started mining yet. That's the only thing I can confirm to this point,” Mathews said. “That's no guarantee but by golly, they haven't started.”

Chris Welter / WYSO 2023 Citizens Against Mining annual meeting

Enon Sand & Gravel , a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Jurgensen Aggregates , does have a state permit from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to mine the Mad River Township site.

However, a successful lawsuit from four Citizens Against Mining members was appealed by the Jurgensen attorneys all the way up to the Ohio Supreme Court requires Enon Sand & Gravel to also get a conditional use permit from Clark County to mine some parcels of the property.

The company hasn't applied for that permit and haven't said why.

Dennis Garrison, Enon Sand & Gravel's president, did not respond to a request for comment from WYSO by airtime.

Another CAM board member, attorney Charlie Swaney, said at the annual meeting that the group is prepared for the company to apply for the county permit.

“We've got a lawyer on retainer,” Swaney said. “But when the time comes, it's important that we sustain our energy and enthusiasm and your participation.”

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.