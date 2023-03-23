Fairborn transgender woman awaits judge's ruling in public indecency case

The 31-year-old faces three charges of public indecency. The defendant has been accused of being unclothed in the Xenia YMCA women's locker room between 2021 and 2022.

These charges are misdemeanors.

Originally, the three accusing witnesses reported seeing the defendant nude as she changed in the women’s locker room.

However during Tuesday’s trial, each one admitted under oath they didn’t see all of her body.

Judge David McNamee requested both sides file a final brief by April 3. He will then issue a written decision.