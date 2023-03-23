© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Fairborn transgender woman awaits judge's ruling in public indecency case

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT
Legal Gavel & Closed Law Book
Blogtrepreneur
/
Flickr

The 31-year-old faces three charges of public indecency. The defendant has been accused of being unclothed in the Xenia YMCA women's locker room between 2021 and 2022.

These charges are misdemeanors.

Originally, the three accusing witnesses reported seeing the defendant nude as she changed in the women’s locker room.

However during Tuesday’s trial, each one admitted under oath they didn’t see all of her body.

Judge David McNamee requested both sides file a final brief by April 3. He will then issue a written decision.

