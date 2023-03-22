© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Miami University Librarians may unionize

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
Books
CCAC North Library
/
Flickr
Librarians at Miami University want to be recognized as a collective bargaining unit to possibly unionize.

Some librarians at Miami University want to unionize.

This week they filed a petition to be recognized as a collective bargaining unit as part of the Faculty Alliance of Miami.

The Alliance says librarians are filing as a separate group of workers because the State Employment Relations Board decided to exclude them from the faculty's collective bargaining unit at the University.

The State’s reason for excluding librarians is that the University did not label them as faculty members as they are at most Ohio universities.

The alliance says tenured and tenure-track professors as well as teaching professors, clinical faculty, and lecturers will vote sometime this spring on forming a collective bargaining unit.

Tags
Local and Statewide News EducationMiami University
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
See stories by Chris Welter