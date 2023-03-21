Montgomery County hosts state leaders to discuss 2023 strategic priorities

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners met with federal and state lawmakers on Monday, March 20. During the event at the Weston Employment center, they presented their current strategic legislative priorities for this year.

These include investing in workforce development, supporting childcare programs, efficiency in government, and improving the community well-being for vulnerable residents.

Montgomery County Administrator, Micheal Colbert, emphasized the need for the state to consider taking up some of the expenses already carried by locals.

“The last election cost us $4.3 million. We would ask the state and the federal government to support election funding for part of our constitutional duty,” Colbert said. “We're asking you to take that burden off the locals and push it on to where it should be, with the state and federal.”

Other concerns shared with state lawmakers were broadband access and restoring the local government fund.

Haley Caretta, the Director of the county’s Office of Strategic Initiatives, said the dialogue was to push for more state support for local programs.

“We hope after today that our federal and state legislators will think about Montgomery County and the great job we're doing,” Caretta said. “We also hope they’ll see the support that's still needed at the local level as they are having their discussions in Columbus and in D.C.”