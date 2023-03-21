Major Wright-Patt organization wants to hire 800 workers in the Dayton region

A major Wright Patterson organization, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, wants to hire new workers in the Dayton region this year. They will host a public, one-day hiring event on Wednesday, at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, Ohio.

This is a part of a larger hiring process, with almost 2300 open positions across the country. The AFLCMC wants 800 of those positions filled in Dayton. They are seeking those with skills in engineering, financial management, logistics, program management, and cyber security.

Greg Leingang, the director of personnel at the center, said that they will be hiring at all levels, from recent college graduates to mid-career applicants.

“We're going to have staff there ready to hire people on the spot when we find the best fit,” Leingang said. “But even if they don't get a job with us on that day, we are still going to be using this candidate pool to fill positions for a long time to come.”

Another organization based in the mission, Marriott, will also be hiring for positions in maintenance, facilities , and groundskeeping.

Interested applicants can visit the organization's website to upload their resumes before the job fair.