© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Wren Building in Springfield awarded Historic Preservation Tax Credit

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published March 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
The McAdams Building in Springfield is seeking 2.5 million dollars in historic tax credits. There are plans to turn the abandoned building into apartments and storefronts.
Dan Gummel
/
WYSO
The former home of Edward Wren Co. in downtown Springfield. It will soon be home to 89 residential apartments.

The Edward Wren Building in Springfield recently received tax credits to restore the historic building. The tax credits total nearly $4.5 million, and the project will cost nearly $32 million.

The old 5-story building used to be home to the Kaufman department store and Farmers National Bank. It’s sat abandoned for years, but soon new life will be breathed into the historic building.

Soon, it’ll house 89 residential apartments on the top four floors; a lobby and commercial space on the ground floor; and a newly constructed 2-level parking garage.

“I think this project is really important for us because housing is such an important need throughout our communities,” Bobby Bruno, Springfield’s economic development manager, said. “And I think we also understand that infill development, making use of our existing buildings, doing development where utilities already exist, which is obviously downtown, is really important.”

According to Bruno, the Greater Ohio Policy Center did a study for the city back in 2019. The study determined that the city needed single family, multifamily, subsidized luxury housing, and everything in between.

“I think having available real estate for the housing and commercial demands here in Springfield is our biggest challenge downtown. This will open up more of that up,” he said.

This tax credit and redevelopment of the Wren Building comes as Springfield works to redevelop its downtown spaces.

A finish date for the project is currently undetermined.

The tax credit the Wren Building is receiving is part of a $17.5 million from the Ohio Department of Defense to rehabilitate and restore eight historic buildings across the state. These awards are a part of the Ohio Historic Tax Credit Program (OHPTC), and are in addition to $64.1 million awarded in December 2022.

The Commodore Apartments in Dayton were also selected in this most recent batch of awards.

Tags
Local and Statewide News SpringfieldDowntown SpringfieldHousingSpringfield history
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
See stories by Garrett Reese