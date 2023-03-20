CareSource and Walmart partner to address chronic illness in Ohio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease, stroke and diabetes are among the leading causes of death in Ohio.

That’s why health nonprofit CareSource and retail company Walmart are partnering to address this in Ohio.

Starting this summer, qualified CareSource members on medicaid can get support and resources from Walmart's in-store community health workers.

These workers will connect patients to community resources, life skills support and health education.

Dee Yocum from CareSource, explained the benefits of the partnership.

“Eligible care source members will receive monthly funds to spend on healthy food, a Walmart plus membership for no cost delivery and access to tele- nutrition services to aid in improving their health outcomes," Yocum said.

Yocum said that based on the success of the partnership, CareSource and Walmart will look to expand the program across the state in 2024.

The partnership agreement is for three years.