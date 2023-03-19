© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Trotwood teachers union, school board reach tentative contract

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT
Friday March 17, union representatives of the Trotwood Madison Education Association and of the Trotwood Madison School Board signed a tentative 2022-2025 labor contact.

Trotwood teachers union and the board of education finally reached a tentative contract after more than year of negotiations.

Late Friday afternoon, union representatives of the Trotwood Madison Education Association (TMEA) and the Trotwood Madison School Board met at the bargaining table. They hammered out the final issues on their 2022-2025 labor contact.

Both parties signed the tentative agreement.

For almost a year, around 340 union members have worked without a contract. Even after the school board brought in a federal mediator, the two sides went to the bargaining table 38 times without reaching an agreement.

Recently, teachers and staff have staged different events, such as a 'walk in' earlier this month. They say they were showing their support for their students, their families and for each other.

Friday's 39th trip to the bargaining table appears to have garnered an acceptable resolution to differences that once divided the union and the school board.

On April 10th, the entire union membership will vote on whether to ratify the agreement. If ratified by the union, the school board members will vote on it.

