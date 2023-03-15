© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Dayton manufacturer breaks ground on expansion, to add more jobs to the region

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Norwood executive officials breaking ground at the new site with Dayton City Mayor Jeffrey Mims and City Manager Shelley Dickstein.
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
Norwood executive officials breaking ground at the new site with Dayton City Mayor Jeffrey Mims and City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Norwood Medical, a medical equipment manufacturer in North Dayton, broke ground on its latest expansion Tuesday. The new building will increase the company's workforce to over 1,300 workers.

The company has been around since 1927. Although it has been growing steadily for the past 20 years focusing on producing medical implants and minimally invasive surgical instruments.

Now, a new 72,000 square-foot expansion, building 11, will allow the company to bring in robotics, advanced laser equipment and artificial intelligence.

It will also increase the company's footprint by 10% to nearly 725,000 square feet of manufacturing space, according to Brittany Farmer, the vice president of human resources for Norwood.

Mark Terry, Norwoods vice president of operations, said the new space represents the company's commitment to Dayton's economy.

“First, the shovels in the ground allow us to deepen our roots here in Dayton. We get to create more new jobs that contribute to the Dayton economy,” Terry said. “Second, when this building becomes operational, it means more innovative technology, more people to expand the Norwood medical mission.”

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said the project is much welcomed. Especially, at a time when city officials have expressed concern over income tax revenue losses due to more people working from home.

“We're moving in the right direction, and people recognize that. We have more and more jobs accruing in the city and in this region than we've had in probably like 30 years.” Mims said.

The company plans to add about 100 jobs. The new building is expected to be completed and commissioned by 2024.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. 

