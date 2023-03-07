Wilberforce University gifted millions to improve broadband access

BroadbandUSA has awarded $2 million to Wilberforce University. The money will go toward expanding and enhancing broadband access and campus connectivity.

The university is located in a rural community with a student population of about 460. Elijon McCullough is a junior majoring in media communications. He said he’s almost missed project deadlines because of poor internet access.

“King Science building, one of the academic buildings where classrooms are located. Deep in the third floor there’s issues where the internet will disconnect. Not even my phone data will even work,” McCullough explained. “I’ve had to go across the street to Central State because they had better internet connection.”

The expanded accessibility will also benefit the university’s neighbor, the City of Xenia. Work is expected to begin later this month.

This program is part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration–working to improve digital connectivity in rural communities.