© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Wilberforce University gifted millions to improve broadband access

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
computer-technology-ring-cable-wire-internet-1053142
Pxhere.com

BroadbandUSA has awarded $2 million to Wilberforce University. The money will go toward expanding and enhancing broadband access and campus connectivity.

The university is located in a rural community with a student population of about 460. Elijon McCullough is a junior majoring in media communications. He said he’s almost missed project deadlines because of poor internet access.

“King Science building, one of the academic buildings where classrooms are located. Deep in the third floor there’s issues where the internet will disconnect. Not even my phone data will even work,” McCullough explained. “I’ve had to go across the street to Central State because they had better internet connection.”

The expanded accessibility will also benefit the university’s neighbor, the City of Xenia. Work is expected to begin later this month.

This program is part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration–working to improve digital connectivity in rural communities.

Tags
Local and Statewide News College StudentsInternetEducationTechnology
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley