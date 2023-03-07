© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Trotwood teachers, staff stage a 'Walk-In'

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST
EDITED Walkin.jpg
Brandy Tirado
/
Trotwood teacher
For almost a year, Trotwood teachers and staff have been working without a contract. On March 2, staff at Westbrooke Village Elementary staged a 'Walk-In' to show their commitment to doing their best for all students.

On March 2, teachers and support staff held a 'Walk-In' at several Trotwood schools.

They met their students outside the school buildings before the day began and walked-in with them.

IMG_8584-preview.JPG
1 of 3  — IMG_8584-preview.JPG
Trotwood teacher Brandy Tirado (second from r) poses with colleagues during the March 2 'Walk-In'. They've been working without a contract for almost a year.
Brandy Tirado
Melissa.JPG
2 of 3  — Melissa.JPG
March 2, Trotwood teachers and staff of Madison Park Elementary greet their students outside. They've been working almost a year without a contract. The union will return to the bargaining table on March 17
Melissa Schreck
IMG_8572.jpeg
3 of 3  — IMG_8572.jpeg
On March 2, Trotwood teachers and staff at Westbrooke Village Elementary greet their students during a 'Walk-In'. They then walked into school with their students to start another day of learning.
Brandy Tirado

For almost a year, members of the Trotwood Madison Education Association have worked without a contract. The union and the school board have been to the bargaining table 38 times without reaching an agreement.

Brandy Tirado is a fourth-grade math teacher at Westbrooke Village Elementary.

“I would like the board to see that we’re putting social and emotional learning in place within our classrooms to try and help students regulate their emotions," Tirado explained. "We’re having great classroom management and creating a learning environment that feels welcoming for the kids.”

The union and the Trotwood Madison School Board are expected to resume negotiations March 17 with the help of a federal mediator.

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

See stories by Kathryn Mobley