Trotwood teachers, staff stage a 'Walk-In'

On March 2, teachers and support staff held a 'Walk-In' at several Trotwood schools.

They met their students outside the school buildings before the day began and walked-in with them.

1 of 3 — IMG_8584-preview.JPG Trotwood teacher Brandy Tirado (second from r) poses with colleagues during the March 2 'Walk-In'. They've been working without a contract for almost a year. Brandy Tirado 2 of 3 — Melissa.JPG March 2, Trotwood teachers and staff of Madison Park Elementary greet their students outside. They've been working almost a year without a contract. The union will return to the bargaining table on March 17 Melissa Schreck 3 of 3 — IMG_8572.jpeg On March 2, Trotwood teachers and staff at Westbrooke Village Elementary greet their students during a 'Walk-In'. They then walked into school with their students to start another day of learning. Brandy Tirado

For almost a year, members of the Trotwood Madison Education Association have worked without a contract. The union and the school board have been to the bargaining table 38 times without reaching an agreement.

Brandy Tirado is a fourth-grade math teacher at Westbrooke Village Elementary.

“I would like the board to see that we’re putting social and emotional learning in place within our classrooms to try and help students regulate their emotions," Tirado explained. "We’re having great classroom management and creating a learning environment that feels welcoming for the kids.”

The union and the Trotwood Madison School Board are expected to resume negotiations March 17 with the help of a federal mediator.