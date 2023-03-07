Reward of $20,000 for missing woman, Cierra Chapman offered

The City of Dayton is offering a $20,000 reward for information about a missing woman, Cierra Chapman.

The 30-year-old was last seen December 27, 2022, at a Trotwood apartment complex.

According to police, in the early morning she visited her ex-boy friend at the Autumn Woods Drive complex. They were exchanging personal items.

Her silver Cadillac SUV was later found on January 6, 2023, in Middletown.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said this is one of their largest rewards for a missing person.

“We have no doubt there are people in the Dayton community who know what happened to Cierra. This is a very well organized incident that led to her disappearance," Johns said. "We need you to come forward and let us know where she is and what happened to her.”

The reward is also toward any information about the person or persons responsible for Chapman’s disappearance.

You can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.