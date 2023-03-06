© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

NTSB Investigators in Clark Co today, reviewing train crash

WYSO
Published March 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
371A8331.jpg
John Dobson
/
Springfield
March 4, about 30 cars from a 212 car-Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield Township. No injuries, no toxic chemical spills.

Today in Springfield Township, investigators with
the National Transportation Safety Board go to the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment.

They will begin the on-scene portion of the investigation of Train Number 179. Investigators will look at the condition of the track, the mechanical condition of the train, operations, the position of the cars in the train, and signal and train control among other things.

They will also collect event recorder data, on-board image recorders, as well as interview the crew and other witnesses.

A preliminary report will be available in about three weeks.

Tags
Local and Statewide News SpringfieldClark County