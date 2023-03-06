NTSB Investigators in Clark Co today, reviewing train crash

Today in Springfield Township, investigators with

the National Transportation Safety Board go to the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment.

They will begin the on-scene portion of the investigation of Train Number 179. Investigators will look at the condition of the track, the mechanical condition of the train, operations, the position of the cars in the train, and signal and train control among other things.

They will also collect event recorder data, on-board image recorders, as well as interview the crew and other witnesses.

A preliminary report will be available in about three weeks.