Huber Heights holds townhall about city's earned income tax renewal

This May, the city of Huber Heights will put an Earned Income Tax Renewal on the ballot. Annually, it generates $2.75 million for police, fire and ems services.

This was first introduced in 2014. Residents pay 0.25% income tax on all earned income, including unemployment.

“We’re not asking for additional money, it’s just a renewal,” Interim City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said. “However, residents do not pay any tax on social security, pensions or annuities.”

The combined annual budgets for police & fire is around $17.7 million. This renewable earned income tax provides 15% of that.

According to city leaders, if residents do not pass this renewal many quality-of-life upgrades will be put on hold, including the construction of new playgrounds, upgrades to recreational fields and the Community Center, annual fireworks show, and the summer concert and movie series.

On March 8, 2023, city leaders are inviting residents to attend an informational meeting and roundtable discussion about this 10-year renewable tax. It will be at 8 p.m. held in Council Chambers on 6131 Taylorsville Road.