LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Queen Elizabeth's funeral service is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, with President Biden and other world leaders attending. The queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96. She had served as queen since 1952. Watch the events honoring her reign live.
The procession makes its way slowly through the immense church, taking slow, deliberate steps. The queen’s coffin is followed by the king, leading his…
Queen Elizabeth II's death has garnered a spectrum of feelings around the world about her life, legacy and the monarchy.When she took the throne in 1952,…
The ornate service concludes on a simple note.As the ceremony nears its end, all remain standing to hear the Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe…
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, sat in the second row, directly behind King Charles with the queen’s coffin directly before…
The U.K. is observing two minutes of silence to mark the end of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, beginning at 11:55 a.m. local time — 6:55 a.m.…
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss read from the Bible at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral less than two weeks after the queen made Truss’ new position…
Dozens of groups had set up tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs and pizza box towers along the blocked-off street where the queen's casket will travel.…
Here is a full rundown of what is happening at the state funeral this morning at Westminster Abbey.
NPR's Rachel Treisman is along the procession route in London today. Follow her on Twitter for updates on what it looks like outside Westminster Abbey and…
Leaders from around the world will converge today on Westminster Abbey in London for a ceremony to pay their respects to the late queen. President Biden,…