LIVE UPDATES

LIVE: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Published September 19, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT
Queen Elizabeth's funeral service is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, with President Biden and other world leaders attending. The queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96. She had served as queen since 1952. Watch the events honoring her reign live.

