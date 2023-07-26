Link Schreiber has been a mainstay of Dayton Poetry for 2 decades now. He's been the host and organizer of the Dayton Poetry Slam since 2003 and has worked tirelessly to offer a microphone to anyone in the Miami Valley and allow them to get their voice out to the public. He is also a 25 year veteran of the Dayton Radio Industry, working for numerous radio stations throughout the area. When not working a poetry show, he's teaching online courses for Strayer University and enjoying life being a husband and a #girldad