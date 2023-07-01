Job Posting: WYSO Archives Intern

WYSO 91.3 FM seeks an intern/practicum student to work with materials in its archival collections. Since its founding in 1958, WYSO’s operations have primarily created audio recordings on various formats, in addition to program guides, posters, correspondence, reports, photographs, and other documents. The archives intern will primarily help process materials related to WYSO’s Civil Rights Oral History Project, including research, transcription, and preparation of metadata for a small but growing collection of oral history recordings that will be made available on the station’s and Greene County Public Library’s websites using CONTENTdm. Depending on issues of safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic, internship duties may be conducted at the radio station in Yellow Springs, OH or remotely. The intern will report to the Producer for Emerging Initiatives, Education, & Archives. The work is scheduled to begin July 1, 2023.

Essential Functions

• Accurately transcribing oral history interviews using a voice-to-text application (Trint);

• Creating database records;

• Researching and helping identify and assess the archival value of materials;

• Processing of collections, including physical arrangement (sorting, boxing, labeling);

• Inventorying and describing of materials;

• Creating collection guides and other basic finding aids;

• Communicating with other WYSO and GCPL staff.

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Current graduate student in a public history/archives program

• Coursework/experience in archival work

• Interest in digital/audio preservation

• Strong organizational skills and attention to details

• Excellent communication and time management skills

• Ability to work independently; ability to take direction; willingness to ask questions

• Ability to work in a digital environment; proficiency with Microsoft Office applications

Compensation: $15/hr (up to 300 hours)

To Apply:

Submit the following to Jocelyn Robinson at jrobinson@wyso.org :

1. Cover letter explaining how an internship with WYSO fits the applicant’s educational program and career goals;

2. Current resume; and

3. Letter of recommendation from the head of the archival program in which the applicant is enrolled. The letter should clearly state the program’s internship requirements, including the number of hours required to successfully complete the internship.