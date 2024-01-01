Job Posting: Staff Accountant

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region of southwest Ohio that includes Dayton and Springfield, with a potential broadcast audience of more than two million. Our digital offerings reach listeners all over the world. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news, music and storytelling. We have been on a dynamic path of growth and change since our transition from university to community ownership in 2019. This is an exciting time to join our team.

POSITION SUMMARY: Staff Accountant – Full Time

Responsible for managing financial accounts and records, processing payments, and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local rules and regulations. Duties include: checking accounting records for accuracy, tracking invoices and payments, and maintaining a system for organizing company documents. The Staff Accountant works with the President, CFO, and the Board in the areas of budgeting and financial analysis.

This is a full-time 40 hours per week position, located in Ohio. Employee must reside within commuting distance to WYSO and be able to be in the office daily.

The Staff Accountant is an exempt position. Exempt employees are expected to work the appropriate and necessary time to complete assignments and related tasks on schedule. Typical working hours and days are Monday – Friday 9 am – 5 pm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Record & classify financial account activity in accounting systems (mainly QuickBooks Online).

Accounts Payable Processing: record all vendor invoices and prepare bill payments, per approval protocol.

Accounts Receivable: prepare invoices, receive payments, and follow up on aging receivables.

Assist with Payroll: processing and reports.

Assist with monthly reconciliations and reporting for contracts.

Scan documentation into the accounting system.

Filing and organizing financial records.

Bank and credit card reconciliation.

Assist with the timely accurate preparation and submission of all returns and reports for Federal (including form 990), State, and Local agencies.

Research regulatory requirements and assist in developing/updating internal policies and procedures to support compliance.

Assist with grant proposals to ensure they meet WYSO’s compliance standards and are aligned with our community impact goals and strategies.

Maintain grant reporting and create a compliance calendar to ensure that finance and other groups meet reporting requirements.

Work with the CFO and Auditors to prepare the annual audit.

Prepare monthly invoices for contracts.

Investigate and reconcile discrepancies in revenue & expenses.

Develop and follow internal systems to ensure donor gifts are accurately recorded and accounted for.

Develop and follow internal systems to ensure client payments are accurately recorded and accounted for.

Provide weekly revenue and expense reports.

Serve as point of contact for opening, closing, and establishing credit card limits for all staff cards

Collect credit card receipts from staff and ensure proper coding of expenses.

OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Maintain project budgets.

Assistant with Board financial requests.

Regular meetings with the Chief Financial Officer and President for financial planning, review of contracts, budgets and spend downs.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:



Bachelor’s degree in Accounting

Non-profit experience

Should have at least three years of experience in compliance, auditing, or risk management

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:



QuickBooks Online (QBO) experience.

Accounting and bookkeeping knowledge and experience.

Able to adapt to quickly changing requirements and priorities.

Must be highly organized, self-motivated, and can work in a fast-paced environment.

Detail-oriented and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.

Ability to meet deadlines using excellent time management skills.

Effective problem-solving.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Professional with excellent interpersonal & organizational skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Proficient in MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Adobe Acrobat.

Self-starter and team player.

Enthusiastic, demonstrates a high degree of initiative, results oriented.

Sensitivity toward cultural, racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity, and ability to navigate different points of view and communication styles within a non-profit work environment.

SALARY AND BENEFITS



Salary range is $60,000 to $70,000, commensurate with experience

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; 401(k) company match; HSA with annual company grant; gym membership/wellness stipend; and cell phone stipend. This is an FLSA exempt position.

More about WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. 60-70,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. We have over 20 full-time staff, numerous paid interns, and dozens of volunteer producers and hosts.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with equity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply. Our website has more about our Mission, Vision, Values and our intentional steps toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

How to apply

Submit a cover letter, resume (including contact information for three references familiar with your work), and samples of your work to Luke Dennis, President of Miami Valley Public Media (dba WYSO Public Radio), at ldennis@wyso.org. Review of applications will begin immediately.

