Job Posting: Music Department Coordinator

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

The Music Department Coordinator provides essential audio and digital production support to the day-to-day operations of the expanding WYSO music department. This position reports to the WYSO Music Director and will be an important member of a collaborative team that supports staff and volunteer music programmers as well as freelance contributors.

Essential Functions in the Music Department

Write and produce audio promos, liners, and other imaging spots for WYSO music programming and events

Support the day-to-day production of current and developing WYSO music programming including preparing pre-recorded shows for air, voice tracking and breaks for weekend programming, and other editing/automation tasks.

Assist with digital production for WYSO music interviews and studio sessions including helping to develop video and social media content for studio sessions as WYSO moves into its new home at Union Schoolhouse.

Support WYSO music events as needed including being present on-site during concerts and other events.

Assist with music library maintenance and organization

Qualifications

A working knowledge of audio editing software (Adobe Audition preferred but not required) and best practices for audio editing for broadcast.

Broadcast and digital writing experience

Familiarity with broadcast automation software (especially ENCO and MusicMaster) is preferred but not required

A keen interest in music of a variety of genres and eras as well as a working knowledge of the current music scene in southwest Ohio.

A collaborative spirit and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Compensation package

Salary range is $45,000 to $48,000, commensurate with experience.

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance (80% paid by WYSO); paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; 401(k) company match up to 5%; HSA with annual company grant; gym membership/wellness stipend; and WYSO-issued iPhone or cell phone stipend.

This is a non-exempt position under the FSLA. Any overtime hours will be paid at 1.5x the hourly rate.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the last ten years. We have 21 full-time staff, numerous paid interns, and dozens of volunteer producers and hosts…and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply. Our website has more about our Mission, Vision, Values, and our intentional steps toward diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About The Gem City

Dayton, Ohio (“The Gem City”), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.