Job Posting: Music and Operations Production Coordinator

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in Southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

The Music and Operations Production Coordinator provides essential audio and digital production support to the day to day operations of the expanding WYSO music department. This position reports to the WYSO Music Director and will be an important member of a collaborative team that supports staff and volunteer music programmers as well as freelance contributors. The Music and Operations Production Coordinator will also serve as an essential backup for WYSO’s Director of Operations.

Essential Functions

In the Music Department:

Write and produce audio promos for WYSO music programming and events.

Support the day to day production of current and developing WYSO music programming including preparing pre-recorded shows for air, breaks for weekend programming and other editing/automation tasks.

Coordinate on-air and online ticket giveaways between the WYSO business and music departments.

Assist with digital production for WYSO music interviews and studio sessions

Support WYSO music events as needed including being present on-site during concerts and other events.

Assist with music library maintenance and organization

In the Operations Department:

Serve as a backup for daily operations duties

Qualifications:

A working knowledge of audio editing software (Adobe Audition preferred but not required) and best practices for audio editing for broadcast.

Broadcast and digital writing experience.

Familiarity with broadcast automation software (especially ENCO and MusicMaster) preferred but not required.

A keen interest in music of a variety of genres and eras as well as a working knowledge of the current music scene in southwest Ohio.

A collaborative spirit and the ability to work in a fast paced environment Compensation package.

The annual salary for this position begins at $45,000.

Consideration for a higher annual salary will be commensurate with experience.

Total compensation also includes: Health benefits from the first day of employment (health, dental, and vision; 80% employer-paid)

Retirement savings (traditional or Roth 401(k) available) from the first day of employment with a 5% employer match

Life, STD/LTD, and AD&D coverage from the first day of employment (100% employer paid)

Gym membership (100% employer paid for Wellness Center; up to $50/month for others)

Three weeks of paid vacation (accrued), one week of sick leave (granted), and ten company paid holidays on an annual basis

This position is an FLSA exempt position.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the last ten years. We have 21 full-time staff, numerous paid interns, dozens of volunteer producers and hosts…and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply. Our website has more about our Mission, Vision, Values and our intentional steps toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

About The Gem City

Dayton, Ohio (“The Gem City”), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians that call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

Please submit a cover letter, resume (including contact information for three references familiar with your work), and requested samples to Art Boulet, Director of Finance and Administration, at aboulet@wyso.org. Review of applications will begin immediately.