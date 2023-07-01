Job Posting: Managing Editor, Eichelberger Center for Community Voices

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

Under the visionary leadership of public radio veteran Neenah Ellis, who served as general manager from 2009 to 2019 and is currently the Executive Director of the “Eichelberger Center for Community Voices,” WYSO exemplifies community engagement. We make radio not only for but also with our community: our professional staff collaborates with community members to make over 40 hours of local content every week. Current general manager Luke Dennis, who graduated from the station’s first “Community Voices” training in 2011, carries the mantle of this commitment to the community that was passed on from Ellis.

This position reports to and will serve under Basim Blunt, also a Community Voices graduate and currently Senior Media Producer and Instructor at the Center, who will assume full responsibilities as Executive Director of the Center on July 1, 2023. The Managing Editor will be expected to work in person on-site at the radio station during normal business hours 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Managing Editor will be a journalist, producer, and a skilled, sensitive manager who thinks innovatively and works creatively and collegially with people of all ages and backgrounds, with a special concern for underrepresented voices in the Miami Valley. The Editor will be well organized, detail oriented, able to meet daily deadlines, and deal effectively with multiple competing tasks.

With a growing organization that’s firing on all cylinders, a new satellite studio set to open in downtown Dayton, and an upcoming move to state-of-the-art expanded headquarters in Yellow Springs, this is an exciting time to join our team.

Essential Functions

At the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices :

Uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, and ethics in reporting and producing for the Center

Function as story and series editor for all Center content by staff and freelance producers which includes editing up to 100 broadcast stories and/or Center Podcasts per year Manage multiple freelance producer projects from the idea stage to on-air and online final projects Collaborate with WYSO News and WYSO Music staff to create on-air and online projects

Submit producer stories to the program manager/ news director/ webmaster on or before the assigned deadline Proficiency with the Grove software application to upload ComVox online content to our Eichelberger Center Website

Teach radio/audio skills as assigned

Highly proficient to advanced user of DAE software: Maintain a mix of community and staff-produced stories and series, aiming for approximately 100 stories a year Launch a ComVox podcast Become a member of the Center’s training team as needed Applicants may be asked to cut a sample news story using DAE during the interview process

Participate in community engagement events as assigned

Other duties as assigned

As a member of the larger WYSO team :

Participate in on-air fund drives, staff-wide planning, and creative brainstorming about the future of WYSO programming and other activities

Qualifications

At least 3 to 5 years full-time professional experience in journalism, preferably in a multi-platform media environment

Ability to write for radio, edit audio, and mix on a digital platform ( please include work samples with your application documents )

) Experience managing freelance reporters/producers

Ability to supervise and develop freelancers, including organizing, prioritizing, and scheduling work assignments

Passion for public radio and our public service mission and community engagement

Ability to produce and edit quality audio programming with specific skills in writing, interviewing, editing and mixing. Demonstrate being a fast, clear, and capable writer for radio/audio.

Soft Skills

Ability to communicate effectively with strong interpersonal skills.

Collaborate with others in a fast paced team environment.

Comfortable working with people from diverse backgrounds.

Applicants may be asked to cut a sample news story using DAE during the interview process.

Salary and Benefits

Salary range is $60,000 to $70,000, commensurate with experience.

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; 401(k) company match; HSA with annual company grant; gym membership/wellness stipend; and cell phone stipend. This is an FLSA exempt position.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the last ten years. We have 21 full-time staff, numerous paid interns, dozens of volunteer producers and hosts…and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply. Our website has more about our Mission, Vision, Values and our intentional steps toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

About The Gem City

Dayton, Ohio (“The Gem City”), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians that call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.