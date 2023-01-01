Job Posting: Food Insecurity & Agriculture Reporter

Miami Valley Public Media

150 E. South College Street

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Food Insecurity & Agriculture Reporter

WYSO seeks a curious reporter to join our growing organization and cover food insecurity and agriculture and how those issues intersect with climate change, race, immigration, and poverty. WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. As part of our mission-driven, solutions-focused journalism, we are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. We seek to recognize and understand the biases within ourselves, in our work, and in the systems we uphold. We welcome a wide range of experiences, identities, and perspectives on our teams and our news coverage. We are always working to diversify our content to serve members of our community who may not always feel welcomed by public media. On the air since 1958, we're a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

The successful candidate will be a creative problem solver who generates story ideas on and off their beat, and balances shorter daily stories with more in-depth, investigative, and solutions-focused enterprise coverage. They also should be comfortable using social media to tell and find stories, committed to including diverse voices in reporting, and capable of building a network of community connections to enrich coverage. The successful candidate will work forty hours a week reporting to the News Director.

Responsibilities:

Cover food insecurity, school meals, agriculture, the business of food, and poverty, with an eye to how those issues intersect with race, immigration, and climate change, and emphasizing solutions

Produce a mix of readers and spots, as well as more in-depth features

Record, edit and mix audio

Create content that’s people-centered, including people who haven’t always been represented in news coverage

Write news stories and take digital photos and videos for online audiences

Use social media to distribute content, and find stories and sources

Occasional fill-in hosting of news magazines (will provide training if needed)

Pitch live on the air during fund drives

Required Qualifications

At least one year of professional journalism experience preferred

Bachelor's degree preferred

Passion for public radio, our public service mission and local journalism

Communicates effectively, both orally and in writing, with strong interpersonal skills

Fast, clear and capable writer familiar with AP style

Displays the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and ethics in reporting

Familiar with current and emerging digital/online technology, and willing to learn new technologies and skills

Desired Qualifications

Previous agriculture or poverty reporting or knowledge preferred

Ability or willingness to learn to read and analyze scientific and government reports

Experience in broadcast production preferred

Experience or interest in experimenting with storytelling techniques, both on-air and digital

Knowledge of our local area and Ohio is a plus

Salary and Benefits

Salary range is $45,000-$55,000, commensurate with experience.

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; generous 401(k) company match; HSA with annual company grant; gym membership/wellness stipend; cell phone and home internet stipend with participation in benefits from the first day of employment. This is an exempt position.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the past 10 years. We have 23 full-time staff, several paid interns, dozens of volunteer producers and hosts – and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

WYSO embraces a hybrid work model where employees can work from home part of the week with approval from their supervisor.

About The Gem City and Miami Valley

Dayton, Ohio ("The Gem City"), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight and influential Black poet Paul Laurence Dunbar first penned verses, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It's a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call Dayton home. Although we're proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, it's the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

How to Apply: Email a cover letter, resume, and five-story samples (can be linked) to Samantha Sommer at ssommer@wyso.org.