Job Posting: Education and politics enterprise reporter

WYSO seeks a curious reporter to join our growing organization and cover local education and local politics. WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. As part of our mission-driven journalism, we are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. We seek to recognize and understand the biases within ourselves, in our work, and in the systems we uphold. We welcome a wide range of experiences, identities, and perspectives on our teams and our news coverage. We are always working to diversify our content to serve members of our community that may have not always felt welcomed by public media. On the air since 1958, we're a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

The successful candidate will be a creative problem solver who generates story ideas on and off their beat, and balances shorter daily stories with more in-depth, investigative and solutions-focused coverage. They also will be experienced in storytelling, adept at using public records and knowledgeable about how government works. They also should be comfortable using social media to tell and find stories, committed to including diverse voices in reporting and capable of building a network of community connections to enrich coverage.

Responsibilities:

Cover preK-12 schools, higher education and local politics

Produce a mix of readers and spots, as well as more in-depth features

Edit audio

Create content that’s people-centered, including people who haven’t always been represented in news coverage

Write news stories and take digital photos for online audiences

Use social media to distribute content, and find stories and sources

Mentor other reporters or staff

Coach and work with interns

Pitch live on the air during fund drives

Required Qualifications

At least five years of professional journalism experience (at least 7 years preferred)

Bachelor's degree preferred

Passion for public radio, our public service mission and local journalism

Communicates effectively, both orally and in writing, with strong interpersonal skills

Fast, clear and capable writer familiar with AP style

Displays the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and ethics in reporting

Familiar with current and emerging digital/online technology, and willing to learn new technologies

Able to work more independently to find and produce stories that don’t require significant editing

Demonstrated track record of progressively more complex and sound-rich stories over time

Desired Qualifications

Experience in broadcast production preferred

Previous enterprise or investigative work

Experience or interest in experimenting with storytelling techniques, both on air and digital

Knowledge of our local area is a plus but not required

Salary and Benefits

Salary range is $65,000-$75,000, commensurate with experience.

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; 401(k) company match; HSA with annual company grant; gym membership/wellness stipend; cell phone and home internet stipend. This is an exempt position.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the past 10 years. We have 21 full-time staff, numerous paid interns, dozens of volunteer producers and hosts – and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

About The Gem City

Dayton, Ohio ("The Gem City"), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It's a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians that call Dayton home. Although we're proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC and others, it's the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

Please submit your cover letter, resume, and any samples to Art Boulet, Director of Finance and Administration, at aboulet@wyso.org.