Job Posting: Director of Development & Communications

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

The Director of Development & Communications ensures that WYSO has a comprehensive fundraising and communications strategy in place that positions it as an essential community resource, a leader in its field, and a worthy investment for potential founders. The Director of Development & Communications helps represent the organization to the community, the media, and the funders. This role requires a forty (40) hour work week and reports to the General Manager of WYSO as well as participates in top-level management conversations.

Essential Functions

Fundraising

Lead, manage and work closely with a growing team of 5 development staff and contractors, 4 of which are direct reports (Director of Membership, Director of Business Support, Major Gifts Officer and Grant Writer), to set and meet specific objectives and financial goals

Work with the development team to develop, manage and evaluate traditional as well as new digital fundraising strategies to meet the annual fundraising goal

Serve as lead fundraiser for a portfolio of priority donors and prospects – principally foundations and high-net-worth individuals – and feed the prospect pipeline regularly

Responsible for operating and growing our comprehensive planned giving program, The Resonator Society, through the cultivation and closing of outright, irrevocable and revocable deferred gifts

Deploy the General Manager, Board members, and other resource people for donor cultivation and solicitation

Build a culture of philanthropy and donor stewardship throughout the organization

Partner with the programming team to ensure the appropriate pursuit of and follow-through on funding opportunities

Partner with the finance staff to ensure accurate acknowledgment, recording, and reporting to funding sources

Oversee and execute the development and application of grants to private and government agencies

Strategize with the membership and development team to support the department at all levels; including assisting with the marketing plan as well as helping resolve donor issues, database support, etc.

Protect the integrity of the organization’s brand, programs, and services by overseeing the funder selection process and declining funding from sources that would compromise the organization’s values or strategic priorities

Communications & Marketing

Provide communications support within the organization to ensure the development of top-quality collateral.

Plan and oversee all internal and external station events, including but not limited to the creation and management of a signature annual fundraising event, quarterly WYSO Leader cultivation events and establishing partnerships with other organizations to support their events

In consultation with the General Manager, ensure that a robust external marketing and communications plan is in place including strategy, messaging, materials, platforms, and communications policies for staff, board, and contractors.

Develop and refine the organization’s “core” messages to ensure organizational consistency.

Collaborate with the GM and Programming team to develop communications strategies that will broaden program and service reach and deepen the impact of public education and advocacy campaigns4

Develop visibility through appropriate outlets, earning coverage for the organization in press and new media

Serve as executive editor for the organization’s website

Serve as digital strategies champion, working with staff across all departments to continually grow and improve the station’s digital engagement and growth of viewers

Develop, strategize, and execute unique social media campaigns across multiple channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, etc.)

Oversee response to inquiries about the organization

Board Development

Support the GM in building the board over time to support the organization as it grows

Liaise with the CAB and work closely with them to recruit, onboard, and activate new members

Desired Qualifications



At least 3-5 years experience fundraising, setting and executing marketing strategies, and managing staff in the nonprofit sector

Passion for public radio

Passion for the people, places, and organizations of southwest Ohio

Verbal and written eloquence

Compensation Package



Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance coverage available from the first day of employment (80% paid by WYSO)

WYSO paid life, AD&D, and STD/LTD insurance

Annual HSA Grants (if on high deductible plan)

Retirement plans matched up to 5% by WYSO

Monthly cell phone/internet stipends

WYSO paid gym membership (for employee + family)

Four weeks of paid vacation per year (begins accruing on first day of employment)

Ten paid holidays per year

Salary range: $70k to $80k (range extended up commensurate with experience)

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the last ten years. We have 21 full-time staff, numerous paid interns, dozens of volunteer producers and hosts…and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as a core value of our organization. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply. Our website has more about our Mission, Vision, Values and our intentional steps toward diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About The Gem City

Dayton, Ohio (“The Gem City”), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians that call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.