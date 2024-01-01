Job Posting: Digital Editor/Deputy News Director

MiamiValleyPublicMedia

150 E. South College Street

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Digital Editor/Deputy News Director

WYSO seeks an experienced and detail-oriented editor to join our growing organization as the Digital Editor/Deputy News Director. WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We are on a dynamic path of growth and change, having recently transitioned from university to community ownership. As part of our mission-driven, solutions-focused journalism, we are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. We seek to recognize and understand the biases within ourselves, in our work, and in the systems we uphold. We welcome a wide range of experiences, identities, and perspectives on our teams and our news coverage. We are always working to diversify our content to serve members of our community who may not always feel welcomed by public media. On the air since 1958, we're a funky, hybrid format, with independent news and music.

The successful candidate will be a creative problem solver who understands digital news audiences and knows the power of a compelling headline. They should know how to edit stories for accuracy, brevity and clarity, as well as for bias, legal and ethical concerns. They understand that WYSO is a mission-driven, local news organization that wants to grow its digital audience without clickbait or chasing car crashes. They will be committed to centering people and diverse voices in our coverage. They will report to the News Director.

Responsibilities:

Edit and publish digital stories from reporters and freelancers for WYSO.org and our app

Edit and publish newsletters from the newsroom

Curate our homepage and app

Assign, write and edit digital-only/digital-first stories, especially during major breaking news

Ensure stories are optimized for digital presentation, including through use of threading, graphics, photos, videos and other tools

Fill in for the news director when they’re unavailable or out, including assigning and editing stories for broadcast, and ensuring content is ready for the news magazines

Work with news director and other organizational leaders to develop and execute digital strategies

Work with digital editors at other Ohio public radio stations and NPR to coordinate and share coverage and strategies/best practices

Pitch live on the air during fund drives

Required Qualifications

At least four years of professional journalism experience preferred

Bachelor's degree preferred

Knowledge of current and emerging digital/online technology, and willingness to learn new technologies and skills

Passion for public radio, our public service mission and local journalism

Communicates effectively, both orally and in writing, with strong interpersonal skills

Fast, clear and capable writer and editor familiar with AP style

Displays the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and ethics

Desired Qualifications

Previous editing experience preferred

Experience with or willingness to learn SEO and digital analytics preferred

Experience with or willingness to learn broadcast writing and production (recording, editing and mixing audio) preferred

Experience using social media and analytics to find stories/trends

Experience or interest in experimenting with storytelling techniques, both on-air and digital

Knowledge of our local area and Ohio is a plus

Salary and Benefits

Salary range is $60,000-$70,000, commensurate with experience.

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; generous 401(k) company match; HSA with annual company grant; gym membership/wellness stipend; cell phone and home internet stipend with participation in benefits from the first day of employment. This is an exempt position.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 80,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled in the past 10 years. We have 23 full-time staff, several paid interns, dozens of volunteer producers and hosts – and these numbers will continue to grow.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with diversity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

WYSO embraces a hybrid work model where employees can work from home part of the week with approval from their supervisor.

About The Gem City and Miami Valley

Dayton, Ohio ("The Gem City"), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight and influential Black poet Paul Laurence Dunbar first penned verses, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It's a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call Dayton home. Although we're proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, it's the creation of local content that drives everything we do.