Job Posting: Business Support Account Manager

Position Summary: Miami Valley Public Media offers a unique opportunity for business development professionals to apply for the position of Business Support Account Manager for WYSO Public Radio. This motivated individual will act as one of the station’s ambassadors to the business community in a highly visible outside position. The Business Support Account Manager is responsible for developing and managing relationships with corporate sponsors, underwriters, and community partners to generate revenue and enhance brand partnerships. This role focuses on creating underwriting and sponsorship opportunities that align with the station’s values, programming, and audience.The Business Support Account Manager reports to the Director of Development and Communications and will work closely with a peer Business Support Account Manager to collectively meet revenue goals and with a Business Support Coordinator (BSC) who will assist with scheduling, billing, and client outreach.

Key Responsibilities:

Underwriting Sales and Sponsorships: Prospect for and cultivate new corporate support opportunities.

Manage a portfolio of clients, ensuring their needs are met and expectations exceeded. This includes working with BCS to update or renew existing client contracts, input new client contracts, and provide all details for client contracts, scripts, and spot schedules.

Develop tailored underwriting and sponsorship packages and proposals that align with client goals and WYSO programming.

Negotiate contracts and agreements to secure sustainable funding.

Meet or exceed quarterly and annual revenue goals. Account Management: Serve as primary point of contact for clients, maintaining strong relationships.

Oversee underwriting and sponsorship execution, including on-air campaigns, digital campaigns, and event sponsorships.

Track campaign performance, report to clients, and ensure client satisfaction. Strategic Planning: Collaborate with internal teams (e.g., programming, marketing) to align support strategies with station goals.

Research market trends and audience insights to inform sales strategies. Community Engagement: Represent the station at networking events, community functions, and industry conferences.

Participate in annual on-air fund drives.

Build relationships with community leaders and organizations to foster goodwill and identify new opportunities. Administrative Duties: Maintain accurate records in Allegiance (CRM).

Prepare detailed reports on sales performance and revenue projections.

Ensure compliance with public media guidelines and FCC regulations.

Understand and use broadcast research such as Nielsen.

Attend in-person staff and team meetings.

Be present in the office a minimum of three (3) days per week.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, communications, or equivalent experience.

Proven track record in sales, sponsorship, or account management, preferably in media or nonprofit sectors.

Strong understanding of public radio’s mission, audience, and unique value proposition.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written.

Attention to detail with reliability and accountability in follow through.

Proficiency in CRM software and office productivity tools.

Ability to multitask and prioritize in a deadline-driven environment.

Valid driver’s license and insured vehicle that can be used for station business.

Salary & Benefits: This is an exempt, salaried, full-time (40 hour/week) position. Salary and bonus structure will be commensurate with experience. Applicant will be eligible to participate in MVPM’s comprehensive benefits package, which includes health, vision, and dental insurance paid at 80/20, an HSA account with annual grants from MVPM, retirement savings (traditional or Roth) with 5% company matching, company paid life insurance, paid holidays and vacation time, and paid sick leave.

Non-Discrimination Policy:

Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. provides equal opportunity for all and, accordingly, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, expression and characteristics, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, visible or invisible disability, or status as a disabled veteran of the Vietnam era. MVPM complies with federal and state legislation and regulations regarding nondiscrimination. This policy applies to all staff and all applicants.

How To Apply: