Job Posting: Account Manager

Miami Valley Public Media offers a unique opportunity for sales professionals to apply for the position of Business Support Account Manager for WYSO Public Radio. This motivated sales representative will act as one of the station’s ambassadors to the business community in a highly visible outside position. Following a consultative sales approach, under the direction of the Director of Business Support, the Account Manager will develop and grow new and existing local and regional support by targeting markets, initiating cold calls, setting appointments, presenting, prospecting, proposing marketing solutions, and closing sales with business owners, decision-makers, advertising agencies, and media buyers. Primary responsibilities include securing media buys for locally produced broadcast programming, online media, and special event sponsorships.

The Account Manager will work closely with the Director of Business Support to gain a full understanding of our suite of products and organizational culture, but the growth potential in this position is limited only by your own success.

The Account Manager reports to the Director of Business Support.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work to learn the organizational structure and sales process for WYSO.

Work within a team-based collaborative department to achieve department and organizational goals.

Meet and exceed annual sales performance goals both individually and as a part of a team.

Develop and nurture positive relationships with clients and prospects.

Research, contact and develop new prospects for the financial support of WYSO.

Develop proposals for existing clients and prospects and maintain a high “close ratio” on proposals delivered.

Engage with current and prospective clients on-line, over the phone, and in-person meetings.

Submit reports of sales activities – aka call sheets.

Identify prospective customers and compile information on competitive products.

Facilitate accurate broadcast scheduling and airing.

Facilitate on-air spot content and adherence to FCC guidelines (under advisement of department leadership).

Manage progress on client development and sales initiatives utilizing an online CRM system (Allegiance).

Maintain accurate client and prospect files and records that are current, organized and accessible.

Maintain correct billing and contract information for all clients/prospects.

Adhere to accounting department payment and collection procedures.

Participate in organizational fundraising and represent organization at community events as directed.

Understand and use broadcast research such as Nielsen.

Work towards an understanding of the unique nature of public radio to be able to advocate for the products and services effectively.

Attend staff and team meetings.

Perform other job-related duties as assigned.

FLSA CLASSIFICATION - Exempt; salaried.

SALARY + BENEFITS: Salary and bonus structure will be commensurate with experience; includes participation in all benefits (health care including PPO/HDHP, dental, vision, retirement, life, and wellness stipends) from the first day of employment.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

This position will be evaluated based on demonstrating the following knowledge, skills and abilities in carrying out the duties assigned above:

Strong written, oral and visual communications skills.

Must be computer proficient—particularly in Excel and Word, and able to learn Allegiance traffic software, and other media statistical software.

Ability to identify, cultivate and maintain immediate and long-term business relationships with a large number of clients.

Ability to project a professional and pleasant demeanor.

Skilled in time management.

Ability to actively contribute as a team member of the underwriting staff.

Highly motivated and creative with knowledge of required marketing skills and a willingness to develop and learn through training.

An understanding of and appreciation for advertising sales.

QUALIFICATIONS:



High School Graduate/GED and/or Associates Degree, Bachelor’s Degree in a compatible field is a plus.

Previous client service experience required.

Previous business-to-business sales experience with a proven track record is preferred.

Driver’s license and insured vehicle that can be used for station business.

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

A valid driver’s license and appropriate insurance coverage.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

While performing the duties of this job, the staff member is regularly required to sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, climb stairs, and reach with hands and arms. The individual must regularly lift and/or carry up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to perform the essential functions of this job successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate. The staff member is exposed to year-round outside weather conditions when walking on the campus and to/from appointments with various constituents. The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

BENEFITS ELIGIBILITY:

The successful applicant will be eligible to participate in MVPM’s comprehensive benefits package, which includes health, vision, and dental insurance paid at 80/20, an HSA account with annual grants from MVPM, retirement savings (traditional or Roth) with 5% company matching, company paid life insurance, paid holidays and vacation time, and paid sick leave. A full description of MVPM’s benefits package can be found in the MVPM Employee Handbook.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please email and address your cover letter and resume/CV to:

Art Boulet, Director of Finance and Administration

aboulet@wyso.org

Please include “Business Support Account Manager” in the subject line of your email.

Non-Discrimination Policy

Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. provides equal opportunity for all and, accordingly, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, expression and characteristics, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, visible or invisible disability, or status as a disabled veteran of the Vietnam era. MVPM complies with federal and state legislation and regulations regarding nondiscrimination. This policy applies to all staff and all applicants. Inquiries concerning this policy should be addressed to the General Manager or Director of Finance and Administration.