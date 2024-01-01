Jenohn Euland joined NEDCC in 2023 and supports NEDCC's contributions to the HBCU Radio Preservation Project by conducting preservation needs and collection assessments to support HBCU radio stations, campus archives, and libraries. Previously, Jenohn held positions at the Harry Ransom Center, Texas After Violence Project, and the Texas State Capitol. Her past work centered on increasing the visibility of Black narratives through oral histories, public history praxis, and community-engaged research. Jenohn’s experience as an archival researcher encourages her to consider mindful, creative approaches to creating space for Black communities to preserve and diversify their legacy.

A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, Jenohn has a degree in English Literature and History and is a member of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association."