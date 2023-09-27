Federal and state initiatives expand naloxone (Narcan) access

Federal and state entities are making the opioid-blocking medicine, Naloxone, more accessible to the general public.

Soon people will be able to buy it over the counter without a prescription under the brand name, Narcan. In the case of an overdose–it reverses and blocks the effects of opioids like fentanyl, heroin, or oxycodone–on a person’s brain.

Alayna Romer, a health educator at Greene County Public Health, believes Narcan is a critical weapon in saving lives.

“Overdoses are still very prevalent nationwide and in Ohio," she said. "In Greene County, this year from January to the beginning of August, there have been 26 overdose deaths because of opioids.”

Earlier this year, the FDA approved sales of the Narcan nasal spray – at any drug store without a prescription. A carton will contain two palm-sized nasal devices, each filled with four milligrams of naloxone. Estimated cost around $45.

At the same time, in Ohio, three state agencies are partnering to promote the use of Naloxone. The Recovery Ohio Initiative, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN will install Naloxone kits at rest areas across our state.

More than 130 boxes are being installed at 65 rest areas across the state. According to the Ohio Department of Health–last year, unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio resulted in almost 5,000 deaths.