© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal and state initiatives expand naloxone (Narcan) access

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT
Naloxone can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (heroin, illicit fentanyl, or prescription pain medications). When administered, it blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and quickly restores breathing. For more than 40 years, Naloxone has been safely used by emergency medical professionals.
Greene County Public Health
/
Greene County Public Health
Naloxone can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (heroin, illicit fentanyl, or prescription pain medications). When administered, it blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and quickly restores breathing. For more than 40 years, Naloxone has been safely used by emergency medical professionals.

Federal and state entities are making the opioid-blocking medicine, Naloxone, more accessible to the general public.

Soon people will be able to buy it over the counter without a prescription under the brand name, Narcan. In the case of an overdose–it reverses and blocks the effects of opioids like fentanyl, heroin, or oxycodone–on a person’s brain.

Alayna Romer, a health educator at Greene County Public Health, believes Narcan is a critical weapon in saving lives.

“Overdoses are still very prevalent nationwide and in Ohio," she said. "In Greene County, this year from January to the beginning of August, there have been 26 overdose deaths because of opioids.” 

Earlier this year, the FDA approved sales of the Narcan nasal spray – at any drug store without a prescription. A carton will contain two palm-sized nasal devices, each filled with four milligrams of naloxone. Estimated cost around $45.

At the same time, in Ohio, three state agencies are partnering to promote the use of Naloxone. The Recovery Ohio Initiative, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN will install Naloxone kits at rest areas across our state.

More than 130 boxes are being installed at 65 rest areas across the state. According to the Ohio Department of Health–last year, unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio resulted in almost 5,000 deaths.

Tags
Health NarcanOverdoses
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley