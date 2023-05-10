Ohio Council of YWCAs Advocacy Chair emphasizes need for grassroots education following low voter turnout in May Primary

A common comment from election officials across the state is that voters don’t come out for primaries.

In Montgomery County, out of 282,430 registered voters, 30,615 actually cast ballots in the 2023 May Primary last week. Greene County has almost 117,907 registered voters and 15,400 of them went to the polls. Clark County is home to 8,171 registered voters.

However, only 492 voted last Tuesday.

Barbara Ward is the Advocacy Chair for the Ohio Council of YWCAs. She says more grassroots education is needed.

“Especially when it comes to ballot initiatives and who am I voting for, what am I voting for–the education part of the voting process and how it directly affects our day to day is crucial," she explained.

Ward also emphasizes what she calls a simple truth–casting a vote is a person’s opportunity to influence local policies.

“We get to shape what the community looks like. What are the issues important to us–we get to show that through our vote, especially the local elections,” Ward said. “With your vote, it really does affect our day to day lives.”

Across the state, boards of elections have until May 23 to submit their final Primary results to the Secretary of State for final certification.