School levies fail, incumbent Dayton City Commissioners advance

In Montgomery County — nearly 31,000 people voted during the May 2023 Primary. This out of almost 285,000 registered voters.

Tuesday night voters rejected proposed new levies for several school districts. According to final, unofficial results, new property taxes for Huber Heights, Northmont, Mad River and Vandalia schools all failed.

However, next door in Warren County — voters passed a levy for Franklin City Schools. It’s a five-year, 13.92-mill substitute operating levy.

In other results — the biggest race in Montgomery County is for two seats on the Dayton City Commission.

Incumbents Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw will advance to the November General Election. Joining them on that ballot will be challengers Valerie Duncan and Marcus Bedinger.

In the City of Huber Heights — voters rejected a continuation of a quarter-percent income tax. It would have funded fire, police, and emergency medical services.

For the next four days — Montgomery County Board of Election officials will count mailed-in absentee ballots. As long as they have a May 1 postmark and arrive in the office by May 6, they will be added to final unofficial numbers.