Montgomery County Municipal Court holds amnesty week for people with outstanding fines

The Montgomery County Municipal Court kicked off its amnesty program for people behind on court fines or fees.

The program is intended to provide local residents with a “fresh new start” — and collect some of the $1 million in overdue costs.

The program allows people with outstanding fines and court fees to come in and pay half of their past due balance. The court will waive the remainder.

Mike Foley, Montgomery County’s Clerk of Courts, said this program is a way to prevent people from falling further into debt.

“The courts have the ability to block people's registration and driver's. We don't want people to lose their driver's license because then that hurts people's ability to work. Thus, making it more difficult to pay a portion of that money back,” Foley said.

The average debt owed to the municipal courts is about $500, according to Foley.

People with outstanding fines can either visit the the Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division in Huber Heights or western division in Trotwood

If you have any questions for the County Municipal Courts, you call (937) 687-9099 or (937) 496-7231

The amnesty program ends May 12.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.