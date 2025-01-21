© 2025 WYSO
WYSO to join League of Women Voters for panel on state politics

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published January 21, 2025 at 10:56 PM EST
The Dayton Metro Library's main branch provides access to books and programming for residents of all ages.
Alejandro Figueroa
Want to learn more about what’s coming up at the Statehouse this year?

The League of Women Voters Greater Dayton Area will host its Capitol Chat on Jan. 28.

The free event will discuss the biggest headlines out of Ohio’s capital last year. And what’s on the horizon for 2025.

The panel discussion will be moderated by WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis. The panelists include WYSO News Director Samantha Sommer, as well as Josh Sweigart, an editor at the Dayton Daily News. The newspaper’s Statehouse reporter, Avery Kreemer, also will speak.

The talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch on East Third Street.

RSVP by Jan. 26 by emailing admin@lwvdayton.org.

The event will be held via Zoom in case of inclement weather.
