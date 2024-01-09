DPS initiates new safety policies after charter school parent attacks bus driver

The Dayton Public School District will involve city police for all violations on school buses and on district properties.

This comes after a 29-year-old parent allegedly attacked a bus driver outside of Emerson Academy in mid-December.

A police report says, shortly after children were dropped off for morning classes — the woman entered the bus, accused the driver of not picking up her son and allegedly punched the driver in the face. The driver sustained serious injuries.

According to Interim Superintendent David Lawrence, the driver waited approximately one minute at the stop in question with no sign of the complaining parent’s child. The driver closed the door and proceeded with the route.

Lawrence states a review of all available video footage shows the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols.

The accused parent is charged with felonious assault. Her arraignment is January 11.

The District will also immediately file criminal charges for all policy violations on a school bus including boarding a bus without authorization, threatening an employee, and being on District property without permission.

