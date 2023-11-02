Dayton officials want your input on improving an intersection

The Montgomery County Engineer is examing ways to improve the intersection of Siebenthaler Avenue and Catalpa Drive in Dayton. The intersection has experienced numerous accidents and significant traffic congestion. However, improving this intersection involves more than just making it larger. Mike Frazier spoke with Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner about what’s wrong with this specific intersection, the process of improving it, and how residents can contribute.

Paul Gruner: It's a high crash location, third highest in the county. And it's been that way for quite a while. And somewhat secondarily, but so important, is the capacity. It's currently functioning at a level service F and we hope to improve that. That's just like in school, 'A' is good, 'F' is bad. So that's the bottom of the level of service.

Mike Frazier: So, it's performing under your standards.

Paul: Right. Yep. Which means that there are long lines, delays of people waiting to get through there, primarily in the evening peak hour. So we anticipate greatly reducing the accidents and improving the level of service to A or B in the peak hour.

Mike: You have certain options listed on the Montgomery County Engineer’s website regarding different traffic patterns. Can you briefly explain some of those?

Paul: We had a safety study done under the ODOT program where they pay the entire cost of the study, which is good. Then as part of that study, they looked at five or six options all together. But basically it came down to a traffic signal or a one-lane roundabout.

Mike: Do you have a preference in terms of what you think would work best in that situation, at that intersection?

Paul: The study more or less recommended a roundabout and that's what I think is the best option also. They almost totally eliminate any fatalities and they greatly reduce any injury accidents. That's one of the big advantages to them but they also move traffic really well.

Mike: How expensive is it to install a roundabout compared to, say, putting out a traffic light and expanding a few lanes?

Paul: Now we estimate the estimated total cost for the roundabout is 4.3 million and for the signal is 3.1 million.

Mike: So the cost short-term is higher. But could you argue that long term it would be a better option in terms of reduction of accidents and other factors?

Paul: Yeah, absolutely. Yeah.

Mike: Is there a timetable on when any project would begin and then end?

Paul: Federal federally funded projects can take up to six years to implement from the time they start. That would be primarily the time involved for engineering, environmental studies and right-of-way acquisitions that can take up to a year to do, and then the construction.

Mike: What exactly does that mean - right-of-way acquisition?

Paul: At the intersection, we have a certain amount of current right-of-way. But most of ours is easements that were established in the 1800s when these roads were first developed. So if we do work outside of that, then we have to acquire easements from the property owners. And there's a process we go through to get appraisals done. Then we make offers to property owners, negotiate with them. In the worst case, we have to file for an appropriation in court and go through a process there that determines how much we're going to pay for.

Mike: So basically, you're acquiring land, purchasing land that is currently privately owned for the purposes of a public project.

Paul: Right, exactly. Purchasing the land or an easement which we prefer to do. So the landowner actually would own the rights, other than what they've given us for the highway easement.

Mike: And you're inviting the public to comment on this project?

Paul: Yes. We'd like to have about a month to send in comments that they'd like to. And we look forward to seeing what kind of comments that people have.

You can look at the options for upgrading the Siebenthaler Avenue and Catalpa Drive intersection, along with a link for comments, on the Montgomery County Engineer’s webpage.