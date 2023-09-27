New projects in Ohio to create more jobs, payroll

New projects approved by Ohio’s Tax Credit Authority are expected to create more than 330 new jobs in the state.

Several of the projects are happening in the Miami Valley.

Marketing firm Curiosity, LLC, in Hamilton County, has been approved for seven-year Tax Credit for an expansion project. 32 new full-time positions there would generate $3.4 million in additional payroll.

An expansion project for IT company Dine Development Corporation in Montgomery County is expected to create one hundred full-time positions, and $12 million in new annual payroll.

The TCA approved a nine-year Tax Credit for that company, and more initiatives were approved for central and northeast Ohio.

Among those are G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc. in Franklin County and Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc. in Lake County.

Aligned Data Centers (NEO) Propco, LLC in Erie County) and Viega, LLC in Portage County also received tax credits for expansion projects underway.

Statewide, the projects are expected to generate more than $426 million in investments.