© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New projects in Ohio to create more jobs, payroll

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
money

New projects approved by Ohio’s Tax Credit Authority are expected to create more than 330 new jobs in the state.

Several of the projects are happening in the Miami Valley.

Marketing firm Curiosity, LLC, in Hamilton County, has been approved for seven-year Tax Credit for an expansion project. 32 new full-time positions there would generate $3.4 million in additional payroll.

An expansion project for IT company Dine Development Corporation in Montgomery County is expected to create one hundred full-time positions, and $12 million in new annual payroll.

The TCA approved a nine-year Tax Credit for that company, and more initiatives were approved for central and northeast Ohio.

Among those are G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc. in Franklin County and Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc. in Lake County.

Aligned Data Centers (NEO) Propco, LLC in Erie County) and Viega, LLC in Portage County also received tax credits for expansion projects underway.

Statewide, the projects are expected to generate more than $426 million in investments.

Tags
Government & Politics Jon HustedMike DeWine
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney