Montgomery County property value update forums scheduled for September, October

Several community forums are scheduled for September and October to update Montgomery County residents about new property valuations. They will be hosted by Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

Keith will talk about the process used for determining home values and how residents can file disputes for those valuations. The auditor will also take questions from those who attend. The sessions are free and registration is not required.

The first forum will take place Monday, September 25 at the New Lebanon Branch of the Dayton Metro Library Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A second forum is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the library’s Main Branch in downtown Dayton.

The following dates show more forums in Montgomery County:



Northwest Dayton

October 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library

2510 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45406

Trotwood

October 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Trotwood Branch Library,

855 E. Main St., Trotwood, OH 45426

Huber Heights

October 24 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Huber Heights Branch Library,

6243 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424