© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montgomery County property value update forums scheduled for September, October

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
Montgomery County Logo
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith will discuss the property valuation process, dispute resolution options and answer questions from residents in a series of upcoming community forums in September and October.

Several community forums are scheduled for September and October to update Montgomery County residents about new property valuations. They will be hosted by Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

Keith will talk about the process used for determining home values and how residents can file disputes for those valuations. The auditor will also take questions from those who attend. The sessions are free and registration is not required.

The first forum will take place Monday, September 25 at the New Lebanon Branch of the Dayton Metro Library Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A second forum is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the library’s Main Branch in downtown Dayton.

The following dates show more forums in Montgomery County:

Tags
Government & Politics Montgomery County
WYSO Staff
See stories by WYSO Staff