Survey lets Dayton residents share their concerns with city leaders

Approximately 1,300 Dayton residents will soon receive a survey packet in their mail. Individuals were chosen randomly to answer 80 questions on how they feel about city services and programs. They're also encouraged to share their concerns.

Jeanette Ghand is senior management analyst for the Gem City. She says past surveys revealed residents want more roads resurfaced.

"Since 2020, the city has worked to identify other funding sources to double the amount for residential roadway resurfacing," Ghand explained. "Also in 2019, there was feedback about brush in the roadways and leaf buildup so we actually did bring back the leaf collection program.”

Ghand says there are other support services Dayton residents want.

“Residents want more youth support for younger children or for adolescents as they enter adulthood. Or mental health needs, so we’ve been working to make connections with other community partners to help have those areas fulfilled for residents.”

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $500 VISA gift card. Survey results are expected in early December.