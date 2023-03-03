Government & Politics

Ohio lawmakers had four months to act on the proposal from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol and they haven't, so the group can move toward a statewide vote.
Only a few school levies survived the 2023 May Primary. Many others failed.
The Republican plan to make a 60% vote the standard for statewide constitutional amendments was knocked off course this week — at least temporarily.
A plan by some Republicans to put before voters in an August election a change in Ohio's constitution is being considered but lawmakers are running out of time to get it on that ballot.
People from some of the hundreds of groups that oppose the resolution to make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution and a bill to create an August special election to vote on it marched on the Statehouse Wednesday.
Four school levies fail, two incumbent Dayton City Commissioners advance.
The Montgomery County Municipal Court kicked off its amnesty program for people behind on court fines or fees.
The House version of the state budget keeps funding for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services above current levels, but eliminates an increase in funding put in by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Getting levies to pass has not been easy for many schools across Southwest Ohio. Tuesday's special election, however, proved to be a mixed bag.
Shammas Malik, a current city council member won 43% of the vote, according to unofficial election results. Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville came in second in the seven-way race.
Akron's mayoral primary came on the heels of the precincts being redrawn in the city and new voting laws going into effect in Ohio.