Government & Politics

Nathan Konik
Statehouse News Bureau
Backers of legal recreational marijuana start campaign to bring proposal to Ohio's fall ballot
Karen Kasler
Ohio lawmakers had four months to act on the proposal from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol and they haven't, so the group can move toward a statewide vote.
Thousands of Ohioans eligible to receive $30 checks from $141 million Intuit Turbotax settlement
George Shillcock
As battle over reproductive rights amendment heats up, key Ohio pro-choice group gets new leader
Karen Kasler
