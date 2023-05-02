© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New voter ID requirements debut on this election day

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Ohio Voting Sticker
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
New identification laws for Ohio voters are in effect on this May Primary election day.

If you’re voting today for the May Primary, make sure you have a current state or federally issued photo ID.

In January, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law new voter ID requirements.

Forms of valid ID include an Ohio driver’s license, a state ID card, a US passport or a passport card, a military ID for active service people, or a VA ID card.

IDs that are not acceptable include bank statements, utility bills, a driver’s license from outside Ohio, or a paycheck.

For people who just applied for a driver’s license, they can use the interim identification form given by the BMV.

The Dayton-area RTA is offering free rides systemwide to the polls today.

Polls close at 7:30 this evening.

Tags
Government & Politics Government & PoliticsOhio May Primary 2023
WYSO Staff
See stories by WYSO Staff