New voter ID requirements debut on this election day

If you’re voting today for the May Primary, make sure you have a current state or federally issued photo ID.

In January, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law new voter ID requirements.

Forms of valid ID include an Ohio driver’s license, a state ID card, a US passport or a passport card, a military ID for active service people, or a VA ID card.

IDs that are not acceptable include bank statements, utility bills, a driver’s license from outside Ohio, or a paycheck.

For people who just applied for a driver’s license, they can use the interim identification form given by the BMV.

The Dayton-area RTA is offering free rides systemwide to the polls today.

Polls close at 7:30 this evening.