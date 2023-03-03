Government & Politics

-
Council was divided on one candidate , Imokhai Okolo, and may swap out his name at the next meeting. Council failed to meet the Feb. 27 deadline to seat the board.
-
The companies, Hogan Lovells and J.S. Held, will appear at public forums in Cleveland next week. Whichever company is selected will take over the contract held by former monitor Hassan Aden.
-
A new report from the Ohio Attorney General's office shows a sizeable—yet unsurprising—drop in the number of concealed carry permits issued in the state.
-
November 2024 is a presidential election year, when turnout is typically higher. So why are abortion rights groups shooting for November 2023?
-
The bill, which creates a flat tax and makes some property tax changes, could cost local governments and schools more than a billion dollars, and is a top priority of House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).
-
Park National Bank of Newark has entered into a settlement that federal authorities say will make the financial institution more accountable to communities of color.
-
The transportation budget got the green light from a House committee, so it's now on track to go before a vote by the full Ohio House soon.
-
Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he wants to hear information on what happened in East Palestine, as Ohio lawmakers consider the two-year state budget.
-
A previous version of a ban on gender reassignment treatments for minors was considered by the last Ohio General Assembly, but there are some changes in the measure this time.
-
The City of Huber Heights is looking at updating some of its zoning codes regarding home occupations. The current codes were crafted around concerns from the 80s and 90s. Now, officials want to update these rules for the modern day.