4-H display at the Library of Congress credits wrong Clark County

An exhibit at the Library of Congress that excluded southwest Ohio’s contribution to the program has been corrected.

A press release from Ohio Congressman Mike Turner says one of Turner’s staff members noticed a mistake in the 4-H section of the Library of Congress’ exhibition of Voluntary Associations in America. The display said 4-H was founded in "Clarke County, Iowa" but was founded in Clark County, Ohio.

The staffer called the mistake to the attention of the Librarian of Congress, and the display has been corrected.

In the press release, Turner stataed, “Clark County, Ohio played a pivotal role in the development of this critical network of youth programs, and I am encouraged by the Library’s responsiveness in correcting the exhibit. The people of Southwest Ohio deserve to be recognized for our community’s contributions to this historic program.”

4-H was formed in 1902 as a rural youth program for boys and girls in Clark County to promote vocational agriculture and familiarize students with new agricultural technology. This youth program is considered the founding of 4-H.

Other Midwestern states formed similar programs in the following years, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cooperative Extension Service organized these various clubs into a national network in 1914. The 4-H program in Clark County has 1521 club members across 72 clubs. They are supported by 420 volunteers.