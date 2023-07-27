Springfield City Schools partners with community garden to provide healthy food access for families

Springfield City Schools launched a partnership with a local community garden to provide families with fresh food access.

The district's Parents As Teachers program supports caregivers as they navigate the challenges of raising a child. The program is designed to identify possible developmental delays that could create barriers to learning when a child reaches school age. It connects families to community resources and teaches positive caregiving practices.

According to experts, one of the challenges of child rearing can be getting a young child to eat fruits and vegetables and starting healthy eating habits. Earlier this spring, the school district partnered with the Jefferson Street Oasis community garden in South Springfield.

Machael Zeigler, one of the programs’ educators, said kids are more likely to eat veggies when they’re involved in the process.

“Our main goal has been introducing children to the process of growing their own food,” Zeigler said. “I mean, when you see something start to finish, you kind of have ownership. You've got a little bit of ‘I did that and I can do that if I need to do that.’ "

Zeigler also said providing gardening space for families also allows them to stretch their grocery budget for other essentials.

Rachael Hardin, one of the moms enrolled in the program, has seen one of her daughters try vegetables she otherwise wouldn’t have.

“She tried to squash for the first time and she didn't like it. But she tried it because it came from our garden and she's like ‘we planted that andI want to try.’”.

The district plans to keep the program going for next season. Through the Jefferson Street Oasis community garden, parents will be able to attend gardening, canning and nutrition classes.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.