Qatar, host of the World Cup, loses its first match to Ecuador 2-0

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. As the opening match of the World Cup was winding down Sunday, many of the fans of the host Qatar began to leave the stadium early as their team was losing to Ecuador. But the much smaller group of Ecuadorian fans, happy with the victory, began to chant, we want beer. This because, on Friday, Qatari officials reversed course and banned beer sales at the tournament. Only alcohol-free Bud Zero is allowed. In the case of Ecuador beating Qatar, well, that was 2-0. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.