Bald eagle found sick in area park dies from toxic poisoning

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST
Glen Helen officials say this bald eagle that was found at Englewood Metropark has died from toxic poisoning.
Glen Helen Association
A sick bald eagle that was found at a local park last week has died.

Glen Helen says in a post on social media that blood work from a 23-year-old bald eagle that was being treated at the preserve’s Raptor Center suggests that the bird likely died from ingesting either lead or some other toxin.

Glen Helen officials say the 23-year-old male eagle had no obvious physical injuries when it was found at Englewood Metropark.

The Glen asks people to find non-toxic ways of managing unwanted critters, and consider using non-lead fishing tackle and bullets.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
